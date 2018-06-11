×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Nike, PlayStation, LG Mobile and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Kevin Durant stars in an inspirational Nike ad that focuses on four words: rise, grind, shine and again. Aubrey Plaza goes to extraordinary lengths to try to convince a guy named Ryan to switch from his current painfully slow smartphone to the new LG V35 ThinQ. And a bear rummaging through a guy's kitchen isn't enough to distract him from PlayStation playtime.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Rise. Grind. Shine. Again.
Nike: Rise. Grind. Shine. Again.
Premiered on: 2018 NBA Finals, ABC
Nike data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,369,353 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $774,431 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.21
Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What's It Gonna Take?
LG Mobile: What's It Gonna Take?
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
LG Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 201,151,658 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,190,601 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.77
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unfazed
PlayStation: Unfazed
Premiered on: SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, ESPN
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 484,231,239 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,652,916 (35% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.04
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Rest Easy
trivago: Rest Easy
Premiered on: Street Signs, CNBC
trivago data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,438,391,313 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,755,005 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.06
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Renovation
Principal Financial Group: Renovation
Premiered on: PGA Tour Champions Golf, Golf
Principal Financial Group data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 155,790,699 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,832,858 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.79
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

