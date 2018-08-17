Watch the newest ads on TV from Reese's, Toyota, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch pops up in yet another Verizon commercial to help hype a co-promotion with Apple Music. Chuck Norris stars (kinda) in a new Toyota spot (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "A Tacoma steals the show from Chuck Norris in Toyota's comedic actioner"). And Reese's points out that you can get Reese's Peanut Butter Cups pretty much anywhere; "I'm pretty sure you could buy them at a bank," the ad's announcer declares.