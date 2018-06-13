Remembering Anthony Bourdain: Watch the new TV ad from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

In addition to new spots from Burger King, DBS Bank, HBO and Sanderson Farms, our lineup includes a somber PSA from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In it, CNN anchor Don Lemon says, "We have just lost a bright light." Although Anthony Bourdain is not explicitly mentioned, a black-and-white photo of him is shown along with on-screen text that reads "On June 8, 2018, we lost a friend and colleague to suicide." Lemon continues, saying, "He of all people spoke of his demons. It can be anybody—everybody goes through things and everyone has demons." The ad closes with the NSPL phone number: 1-800-273-8255.