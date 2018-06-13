×
Remembering Anthony Bourdain: Watch the new TV ad from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

In addition to new spots from Burger King, DBS Bank, HBO and Sanderson Farms, our lineup includes a somber PSA from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In it, CNN anchor Don Lemon says, "We have just lost a bright light." Although Anthony Bourdain is not explicitly mentioned, a black-and-white photo of him is shown along with on-screen text that reads "On June 8, 2018, we lost a friend and colleague to suicide." Lemon continues, saying, "He of all people spoke of his demons. It can be anybody—everybody goes through things and everyone has demons." The ad closes with the NSPL phone number: 1-800-273-8255.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Courtside at the NBA Finals
HBO: Courtside at the NBA Finals
Premiered on: NBA Live at the Finals Postgame, NBA TV
HBO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 243,330,080 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,127,180 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.40
Attention Index: 114 (14% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Our Ethos
DBS Bank: Our Ethos
Premiered on: CNN Newsroom With Brooke Baldwin, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Everyone Has Demons
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Everyone Has Demons
Premiered on: Anderson Cooper 360, CNN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Pricey Gift
Sanderson Farms: Pricey Gift
Premiered on: Lauren Lake's Paternity Court, CW
Sanderson Farms data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 15,149,462 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $185,699 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.18
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
Refreshing
Burger King: Refreshing
Premiered on: Leverage, ION
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,142,380,633 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,508,983 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.39
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
