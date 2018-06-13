Remembering Anthony Bourdain: Watch the new TV ad from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

In addition to new spots from Burger King, DBS Bank, HBO and Sanderson Farms, our lineup includes a somber PSA from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In it, CNN anchor Don Lemon says, "We have just lost a bright light." Although Anthony Bourdain is not explicitly mentioned, a black-and-white photo of him is shown along with on-screen text that reads "On June 8, 2018, we lost a friend and colleague to suicide." Lemon continues, saying, "He of all people spoke of his demons. It can be anybody—everybody goes through things and everyone has demons." The ad closes with the NSPL phone number: 1-800-273-8255.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
