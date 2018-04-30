Watch the newest ads on TV from Oakley, YouTube TV, Kohl's and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin and other star athletes feature in a new Oakley ad celebrating the power of having "one obsession." (That's the tagline of Oakley's ongoing campaign; a longer web version of the ad shown here first debuted on social media last week.) YouTube TV calls attention to the fact that you can watch the "same teams, same games, same channels" with its cable-free live TV subscription service as you can with regular TV. And Kohl's points out that you can get Food Network brand products at its stores—just in time for your next easy-prep "one-pan dinner night."