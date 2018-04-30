Watch the newest ads on TV from Oakley, YouTube TV, Kohl's and more

A few highlights: Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin and other star athletes feature in a new Oakley ad celebrating the power of having "one obsession." (That's the tagline of Oakley's ongoing campaign; a longer web version of the ad shown here first debuted on social media last week.) YouTube TV calls attention to the fact that you can watch the "same teams, same games, same channels" with its cable-free live TV subscription service as you can with regular TV. And Kohl's points out that you can get Food Network brand products at its stores—just in time for your next easy-prep "one-pan dinner night."
Today's TV Ad Highlights
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV AdsTV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.