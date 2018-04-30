×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Oakley, YouTube TV, Kohl's and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin and other star athletes feature in a new Oakley ad celebrating the power of having "one obsession." (That's the tagline of Oakley's ongoing campaign; a longer web version of the ad shown here first debuted on social media last week.) YouTube TV calls attention to the fact that you can watch the "same teams, same games, same channels" with its cable-free live TV subscription service as you can with regular TV. And Kohl's points out that you can get Food Network brand products at its stores—just in time for your next easy-prep "one-pan dinner night."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Same But Different
YouTube: Same But Different
Premiered on: NBA Playoff Playback, NBA TV
YouTube data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 72,783,330 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,546,069 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.30
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
It's OK: One Obsession
Oakley: It's OK: One Obsession
Premiered on: Motorcycle Racing, FOX
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
One-Pan Dinner Night
Kohl's: One-Pan Dinner Night
Premiered on: The Pioneer Woman, Food Network
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,636,157,133 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,322,602 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.93
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everyone Counts
Walgreens: Everyone Counts
Premiered on: Little Big Shots, NBC
Walgreens data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 167,528,876 (46% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,264,546 (86% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.19
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Go Any Way You Want
Rooms to Go: Go Any Way You Want
Premiered on: 1st Look, NBC
Rooms to Go data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 213,471,178 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $357,896 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.16
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
