Watch the newest ads on TV from Apple, Kleenex, PlayStation and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Kleenex positions its wet wipes as a must-have for "doers" (who aren't afraid to get dirty) who want to clean up. Bacardi says that "If it's a floor, it's a dance floor." And a cinematic spot for the new PlayStation game "Detroit: Become Human" (available May 25) might make you feel some feels for defiant androids.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Studio in Your Pocket
Apple iPhone: Studio in Your Pocket
Premiered on: 2018 IIHF World Hockey Championships, NHL
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 999,945,493 (59% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,048,621 (62% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.13
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dance Floor
Bacardi: Dance Floor
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN2
Bacardi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 5,073,640 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,902 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.00
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Detroit: Become Human: Choices
PlayStation: Detroit: Become Human: Choices
Premiered on: Quick Pitch, MLB Network
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 506,648,432 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,151,886 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.32
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Made for Doers
Kleenex: Made for Doers
Premiered on: Tyler Perry's Meet the Browns, BET
Kleenex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,886,279 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $96,821 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.52
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Fresh Air
Milky Way: Fresh Air
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Milky Way data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 14,354,763 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $144,583 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.96
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
