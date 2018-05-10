×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from AT&T, Budweiser, Dairy Queen and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Budweiser promotes its new limited-edition red lager (Ad Age's E.J. Schultz has the backstory: "Budweiser scraps 'America' cans, debuts new brew linked to George Washington"). Former pro baseball player and current ESPN analyst David Ross helps hype Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu. And in an AT&T ad, an internet buffering issue basically amounts to a form of torture.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Introducing the Freedom Reserve Red Lager
Budweiser: Introducing the Freedom Reserve Red Lager
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Budweiser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 807,090,991 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,018,360 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.79
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
ESPN Analyst David Ross Tries DQ Summer Blizzard Menu
Dairy Queen: ESPN Analyst David Ross Tries DQ Summer Blizzard Menu
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Dairy Queen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,550,356,089 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,359,191 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.56
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)
More for Your Thing: Cooking
AT&T TV & Internet Services: More for Your Thing: Cooking
Premiered on: Page Six TV, FOX
AT&T TV & Internet Services data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 189,299,558 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $294,436 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.19
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Personalize Your Hotel Experience
trivago: Personalize Your Hotel Experience
Premiered on: Mysteries of the Abandoned, Science Channel
trivago data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,119,276,671 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,491,398 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.04
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Our Big Ribs Jam Just Dropped
TGI Friday's: Our Big Ribs Jam Just Dropped
Premiered on: The Blacklist, NBC
TGI Friday's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 271,836,589 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,943,961 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.03
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US