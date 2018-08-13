Watch the newest ads on TV from AncestryDNA, Best Buy, Knock.com and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Knock.com offers up customer testimonials for its home trade-in service. Best Buy promotes the laptops its sells that have Windows Ink, Microsoft's pen-computing software. And AncestryDNA promotes a summer sale on its DNA-testing service ($59 vs. the usual $99), which it says can "open you to a world of new cultures to explore."