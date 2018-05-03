×
Watch the newest ads on TV from GMC, Bud Light, Ford and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: GMC compares getting a Sierra truck to getting your first bike—your first real bike, that is. Ford celebrates the power of working women in an anthemic ad with the chorus "Roll on." And Bud Light suggests you pack some of its Pine-Apple-Rita canned beverage when you travel this summer.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Born to Roll
Ford: Born to Roll
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Ford data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,737,518,008 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,426,866 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.31
Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)
First Real Bike
GMC: First Real Bike
Premiered on: Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network
GMC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 958,316,226 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,174,433 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.33
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
HAVE-A-RITA: Suitcase
Bud Light-A-Rita: HAVE-A-RITA: Suitcase
Premiered on: E! News: Daily Pop, E!
Bud Light-A-Rita data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 195,925,735 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,555,421 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.84
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Big Ribs or Tiny Ribs?
TGI Friday's: Big Ribs or Tiny Ribs?
Premiered on: Into Dangerous Territory, Lifetime Movies
TGI Friday's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 43,558,503 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $370,782 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.16
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Cat Specialists
PETCO: Cat Specialists
Premiered on: The Big Bang Theory, FOX
PETCO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,556,522 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,502 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.54
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:
