Watch the newest ads on TV from Chipotle, KFC, Hulu and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Latvian basketball star Kristaps Porziņģis of the New York Knicks helps hype Bodyarmor in an ad that throws some shade at "outdated sports drink" Gatorade. A familiar face is back for KFC (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "George Hamilton sails on the KFSea to hawk KFC's Crispy Colonel Sandwich"). And Chipotle says that "Real tastes better."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Thanks ...
BODYARMOR: Thanks ...
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
NHL Playoffs
Hulu: NHL Playoffs
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 273,944,865 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,495,675 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.48
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Moreways & Win
FanDuel: Moreways & Win
Premiered on: Law & Order, TNT
FanDuel data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 28,435,855 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $572,943 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.03
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Bossa Crispy
KFC: Bossa Crispy
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,109,953,289 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,225,975 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.80
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
The Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill: The Grill
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Chipotle Mexican Grill data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 119,754,354 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,680,968 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.16
Attention Index: 161 (61% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
