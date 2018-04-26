Watch the newest ads on TV from Citi, Facebook, Verizon and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch stars in yet another Verizon ad, this one with a Mother's Day angle. (Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13.) Facebook says that "From now on, Facebook will do more to keep you safe and protect your privacy." (Ad Age's I-Hsien Sherwood has background on Creativity: "Facebook's apology tour begins with a nationwide ad campaign"). And Citi calls attention to how Citi Community Capital helped finance the rebuilding of housing for New Yorkers affected by Hurricane Sandy.