×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from Citi, Facebook, Verizon and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Thomas "Silicon Valley" Middleditch stars in yet another Verizon ad, this one with a Mother's Day angle. (Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13.) Facebook says that "From now on, Facebook will do more to keep you safe and protect your privacy." (Ad Age's I-Hsien Sherwood has background on Creativity: "Facebook's apology tour begins with a nationwide ad campaign"). And Citi calls attention to how Citi Community Capital helped finance the rebuilding of housing for New Yorkers affected by Hurricane Sandy.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Progress Makers: MDG Ocean Bay Apartments
Citi: Progress Makers: MDG Ocean Bay Apartments
Premiered on: Squawk Box, CNBC
Citi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 929,177,811 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,637,428 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.10
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
You Want Restaurants
Realtor.com: You Want Restaurants
Premiered on: The Three Stooges, Independent Film (IFC)
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 345,879,634 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,574,787 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.35
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2018 Mother's Day: Card
Verizon: 2018 Mother's Day: Card
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, ABC
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,116,250,799 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $47,036,477 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.59
Attention Index: 142 (42% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Here Together
Facebook: Here Together
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 30,303,815 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,405,830 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.33
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You Want a Garage
Realtor.com: You Want a Garage
Premiered on: Hawaii Life, HGTV
Realtor.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 345,879,634 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,574,787 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.35
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US