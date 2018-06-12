×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from Coke, Bud Light, Domino's and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: One of Bud Light's recurring medieval characters discovers that it's Bud Light Lime and Orange season—and he's very excited about it. The Coca-Cola Company says that "we're striving to do good." And Domino's promotes its "Paving for Pizza" stunt (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory: "Domino's is helping to repair potholes so your pizza stays perfect").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Lime and Orange Season
Bud Light: Lime and Orange Season
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 652,466,366 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,189,234 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.22
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dear Future
The Coca-Cola Company: Dear Future
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
The Coca-Cola Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 95,492,108 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,354,846 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.56
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
IHOb: Burgers, Burgers, Burgers
IHOP: IHOb: Burgers, Burgers, Burgers
Premiered on: Misfit Garage, Discovery Channel
IHOP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 356,483,417 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,780,348 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.27
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
Soccer Celebration
GEICO: Soccer Celebration
Premiered on: Boomer and Gio, CBS Sports
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,184,555,448 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $56,365,825 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.12
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Paving for Pizza: Inside Out
Domino's: Paving for Pizza: Inside Out
Premiered on: Sister, Sister, Fuse
Domino's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,526,462,498 (43% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,803,497 (48% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.36
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US