Watch the newest ads on TV from Gilead, Macy's, Olive Garden and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Under the campaign tagline "Honestly, it's time," pharma giant Gilead suggests that its time people think about protecting their sexual health and look into HIV-prevention options. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo stars in an ad from Chinese consumer electronics company TCL that plugs the "powerful performance" of its LCD TVs. And Olive Garden wants you to try its new Meatball Pizza Bowl.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Honestly It's Time
Gilead: Honestly It's Time
Premiered on: Cheaters, MTV2
Gilead data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 169,732,482 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,159,949 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.46
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Powerful Performance
TCL USA: Powerful Performance
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Genie
FabFitFun.com: Genie
Premiered on: Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, TLC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Meatball Pizza Bowl
Olive Garden: Meatball Pizza Bowl
Premiered on: The River Wild, Independent Film (IFC)
Olive Garden data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,020,495,598 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,041,587 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.50
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Time. To. Shop.
Macy's: Time. To. Shop.
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,704,004,361 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,339,502 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.74
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
