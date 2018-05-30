Watch the newest ads on TV from Gilead, Macy's, Olive Garden and more

A few highlights: Under the campaign tagline "Honestly, it's time," pharma giant Gilead suggests that its time people think about protecting their sexual health and look into HIV-prevention options. The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo stars in an ad from Chinese consumer electronics company TCL that plugs the "powerful performance" of its LCD TVs. And Olive Garden wants you to try its new Meatball Pizza Bowl.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
