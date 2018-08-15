Watch the newest ads on TV from GoDaddy, NerdWallet, Toyota and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: James Patterson pops up in an ad from publisher Little, Brown and Company to endorse a new novel ("Texas Ranger") from, yes, James Patterson. NerdWallet wants you to "turn to the nerds" (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Nerds rule in NerdWallet's first campaign from Argonaut"). And GoDaddy says "The average person spends 24 hours a week online"—and that "If you don't have a website, that's zero hours for you."