×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from Jeep, Adidas, American Express and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Adidas goes all out in its latest commercial extravaganza (Alexandra Jardine previewed it and served up the backstory on Creativity: "The Adidas World Cup ad is jam-packed with 56 famous 'creators'"). American Express promotes the Jersey Assurance program (which gives you a year from the purchase date to get a free replacement jersey if the active NBA player whose jersey you purchased with an American Express card switches teams as a result of a trade or free agency signing). And Kevin Bull of "American Ninja Warrior" fame teams up with a tree to help hype the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Create the Answer
adidas: Create the Answer
Premiered on: 2018 NBA Finals, ABC
adidas data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,336,716 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $922,241 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.34
Attention Index: 54 (46% more interruptions than avg.)
NBA 2K19: How Could They Have Known?
2K Games: NBA 2K19: How Could They Have Known?
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Training in Trees
Jeep: Training in Trees
Premiered on: American Ninja Warrior, NBC
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 998,359,974 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,172,818 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.02
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Don't Buy a Jersey Without It
American Express: Don't Buy a Jersey Without It
Premiered on: 2018 NBA Finals, ABC
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,211,460,257 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $25,670,138 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.14
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
The Moment: Dad's Tools
Lowe's: The Moment: Dad's Tools
Premiered on: American Ninja Warrior, NBC Sports
Lowe's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,566,318,998 (43% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,033,375 (48% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.52
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US