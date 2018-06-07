Watch the newest ads on TV from Jeep, Adidas, American Express and more

A few highlights: Adidas goes all out in its latest commercial extravaganza (Alexandra Jardine previewed it and served up the backstory on Creativity: "The Adidas World Cup ad is jam-packed with 56 famous 'creators'"). American Express promotes the Jersey Assurance program (which gives you a year from the purchase date to get a free replacement jersey if the active NBA player whose jersey you purchased with an American Express card switches teams as a result of a trade or free agency signing). And Kevin Bull of "American Ninja Warrior" fame teams up with a tree to help hype the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
