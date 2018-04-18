×
Watch the newest ads on TV from NBA partner Kumho Tire, Finish Jet-Dry and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Finish Jet-Dry, the rinse aid for dishwashers, presents a TV ad with a "skip" button—but it's not the type of skipping you may be thinking of. Poshmark, the free app designed to make it easy to "buy & sell fashion" on your smartphone, shares a testimonial from a "real Poshmark user" named Karis. And Kumho Tire, the South Korean tire brand that's been an NBA partner since 2014, serves up a new commercial starring five-time NBA All-Star guard John Wall.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
NBA: Every Second
Kumho Tires: NBA: Every Second
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Seeing Dollar Signs
Poshmark: Seeing Dollar Signs
Premiered on: The First 48, A&E
Poshmark data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 152,751,151 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,131,493 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.12
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Skip This
Finish: Skip This
Premiered on: River Jaws: Monster Catfish, National Geographic Wild
Finish data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 224,209,178 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,434,599 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.14
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Environment
The More You Know: Environment
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, OXYGEN
The More You Know data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 24,723,964 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $41,641 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.18
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Belk Days: Beauty and Shoes
Belk: Belk Days: Beauty and Shoes
Premiered on: SEC Storied, SEC Network
Belk data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 24,549,847 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $335,575 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 80.47
Attention Index: 36 (64% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
