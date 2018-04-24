Watch the newest ads on TV from Audible, Apartments.com, Microsoft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Audible wants you to "binge better" by using its app—so "you can listen to the stories you love, while doing the things you love, outside." In an Apartments.com spot, Brad Bellflower, who looks a lot like Jeff Goldblum, helps a family escape its "nightmare" search for a new home. And Microsoft serves up two new spots—including one starring a medical student who loves her Windows 10 PC.