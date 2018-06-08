×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Mitsubishi, The Home Depot, Geico and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: The letters G, E, I, C and O come to life in an exceedingly simple animated GEICO ad celebrating "great savings and service for over 75 years." The Home Depot asks "What if there were a toy store for dads?" (Spoiler: There is and it's called The Home Depot.) And Mitsubishi says it's "time to take back summer."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Take Back Summer
Mitsubishi: Take Back Summer
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Mitsubishi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 692,084,915 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,464,568 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.25
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
For Over 75 Years
GEICO: For Over 75 Years
Premiered on: Live with Kelly and Ryan, ABC
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,106,940,936 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $55,593,675 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.08
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Retro
One A Day: Retro
Premiered on: American Woman, Paramount Network
One A Day data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 364,263,048 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,391,645 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.62
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Behind the Scenes: Joey
Nasty Pig: Behind the Scenes: Joey
Premiered on: RuPaul's Drag Race, VH1
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Dad's Toy Store: Tool Set
The Home Depot: Dad's Toy Store: Tool Set
Premiered on: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, USA Network
The Home Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,768,334,227 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,577,422 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.07
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

