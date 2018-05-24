×
Watch the newest ads on TV from PetSmart, Cerveza Sol, Spotify and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Cerveza Sol positions itself as "a brilliant Mexican lager inspired by the sun" in a high-energy spot that comes off like a music video. If you're a cat owner, PetSmart has a message for you (spoiler: cat stuff is on sale this holiday weekend). And a high-speed car chase in a Netflix ad culminates in a moment of unexpected bonding over a Miley Cyrus song (Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: "Spotify targets free users with scares and laughs in biggest global campaign to date").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Chase
Spotify: Chase
Premiered on: Empire, FOX
Spotify data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 59,624,713 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,147,884 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.81
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Anna Faris Goes to the Movies
Atom Tickets: Anna Faris Goes to the Movies
Premiered on: Botched, E!
Atom Tickets data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 8,587,609 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $173,827 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.82
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
A Brilliant Mexican Lager
Cerveza Sol: A Brilliant Mexican Lager
Premiered on: American Dad, TBS
Cerveza Sol data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 584,487,466 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,949,928 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.48
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Fauda Season Two: Best Kept Secret
Netflix: Fauda Season Two: Best Kept Secret
Premiered on: Morning Joe, MSNBC
Netflix data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 337,021,486 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,522,687 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.37
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Everything You Need for Your Cat
PetSmart: Everything You Need for Your Cat
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, Nick@Nite
PetSmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 561,451,181 (34% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,932,420 (40% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.99
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
