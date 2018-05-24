Watch the newest ads on TV from PetSmart, Cerveza Sol, Spotify and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Cerveza Sol positions itself as "a brilliant Mexican lager inspired by the sun" in a high-energy spot that comes off like a music video. If you're a cat owner, PetSmart has a message for you (spoiler: cat stuff is on sale this holiday weekend). And a high-speed car chase in a Netflix ad culminates in a moment of unexpected bonding over a Miley Cyrus song (Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: "Spotify targets free users with scares and laughs in biggest global campaign to date").
Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.