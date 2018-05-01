×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Coke, Amazon, Pizza Hut and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Amazon suggests that the Amazon Echo Spot, with its built-in screen and ability to call other Echo devices, is a great way for families to "be together more." Coca-Cola says that "Sharing's always better" (at least when it comes to drinking Coke). And Pizza Hut wants you to celebrate its 60th anniversary: "So raise a slice to another 60 years and all the ways 'No One OutPizzas The Hut.'"

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Be Together More
Amazon Echo: Be Together More
Premiered on: Portlandia, Independent Film (IFC)
Amazon Echo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,135,225,961 (97% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,259,867 (99% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.72
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sharing Is Always Better
Coca-Cola: Sharing Is Always Better
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 397,038,039 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,143,938 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.83
Attention Index: 60 (40% more interruptions than avg.)
Victor's Way
JPMorgan Chase: Victor's Way
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
JPMorgan Chase data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 356,905,381 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,755,480 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.44
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
You're in Control
Esurance: You're in Control
Premiered on: NHL Tonight, NHL
Esurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 743,995,815 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,092,120 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.53
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Here's to 60 Years
Pizza Hut: Here's to 60 Years
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
Pizza Hut data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 904,992,134 (15% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,742,315 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.06
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
