Watch the newest ads on TV from Coke, Amazon, Pizza Hut and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Amazon suggests that the Amazon Echo Spot, with its built-in screen and ability to call other Echo devices, is a great way for families to "be together more." Coca-Cola says that "Sharing's always better" (at least when it comes to drinking Coke). And Pizza Hut wants you to celebrate its 60th anniversary: "So raise a slice to another 60 years and all the ways 'No One OutPizzas The Hut.'"