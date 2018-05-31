Watch the newest ads on TV from Pizza Hut, Hulu, Netflix and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Netflix and Hulu both take to TV to suggest that you watch something other than traditional TV. In Netflix's case, it promotes its new original romantic comedy "Set It Up." Meanwhile, Hulu wants you to watch the Stanley Cup Final via its live TV service (although you can also watch directly on NBC via traditional TV). And Pizza Hut salutes its delivery captains who double-check orders "so you get exactly what you want."
Premiered on: Women's College Gymnastics, SEC Network
Belk data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 49,221,141 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $360,356 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.26
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
