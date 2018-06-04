Watch the newest ads on TV from PlayStation, Kia, Jeep and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Kia serves up a meditation on the meaning of mountains (literal and otherwise) in a spot that ends with the tagline "Conquer your mountain." T-Mobile hypes Netflix original programs including "Lost in Space" and "Glow," and reminds you that you "get Netflix included for the whole family" when you join T-Mobile. And PlayStation says that "in our world"—the gaming world—"we never fear monsters."