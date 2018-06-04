×
Watch the newest ads on TV from PlayStation, Kia, Jeep and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Kia serves up a meditation on the meaning of mountains (literal and otherwise) in a spot that ends with the tagline "Conquer your mountain." T-Mobile hypes Netflix original programs including "Lost in Space" and "Glow," and reminds you that you "get Netflix included for the whole family" when you join T-Mobile. And PlayStation says that "in our world"—the gaming world—"we never fear monsters."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Play Fearlessly
PlayStation: Play Fearlessly
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes, truTV
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 401,629,509 (23% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,159,878 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.57
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
World Comes With It: Technology
Jeep: World Comes With It: Technology
Premiered on: Snapped, OXYGEN
Jeep data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,001,399,156 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,314,885 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.81
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Sub
Garmin: Sub
Premiered on: Motorcycle Racing, NBC Sports
Garmin data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 9,947,923 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $365,825 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.40
Attention Index: 160 (60% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Conquer Your Mountain
Kia: Conquer Your Mountain
Premiered on: SIX, History Channel
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,209,738,820 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,199,209 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.30
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Lost in Space
T-Mobile: Get Lost in Space
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN2
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,820,356,000 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,299,931 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.26
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
