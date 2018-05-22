×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Snapple, Taco Bell, Duracell and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Duracell asks, "Do you need the most trusted battery in your smart lock?" (Spoiler: Duracell definitely thinks so.) Taco Bell hypes its "Steal a game, steal a taco" tie-in promotion with the NBA. And Snapple offers up some revisionist history regarding the Boston Tea Party.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Lost in the Couch
GEICO: Lost in the Couch
Premiered on: TMZ Sports Weekend, Fox Sports 1
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,609,571,035 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $76,596,114 (26% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.60
Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)
Hallway
DURACELL: Hallway
Premiered on: Raising Hope, FXX
DURACELL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 398,971,602 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,567,140 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.20
Attention Index: 132 (32% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Match Instantly: Car
Spotify: Match Instantly: Car
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
Spotify data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 35,190,591 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $593,325 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.73
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Boston Tea Party
Snapple: Boston Tea Party
Premiered on: Vanderpump Rules, BRAVO
Snapple data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 276,905,904 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,812,405 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.28
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Let's Go Tacos!
Taco Bell: Let's Go Tacos!
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,719,321,163 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $34,992,114 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.63
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
