×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from Sprint, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, T-Mobile and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: T-Mobile hypes an offer in which its customers can get $30 tickets to Kesha and Macklemore's joint summer tour. (Another T-Mobile spot stars reggaeton singer J Balvin.) An A.I.-powered robot and her friends attempt to get jobs at Sprint "to help humans switch to Sprint." And in a business-to-business spot, Hewlett Packard Enterprise finds a charming way to illustrate how its software solutions can help you "tame the I.T. monster."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Just Say Hey Google
Google: Just Say Hey Google
Premiered on: American Idol, ABC
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 37,807,280 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $710,003 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.60
Attention Index: 45 (55% more interruptions than avg.)
The Game
T-Mobile: The Game
Premiered on: Billboard Music Awards, NBC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,711,387,557 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,182,020 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.84
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Time to Go
Sprint: Time to Go
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Sprint data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,399,469,664 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,782,957 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.42
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tame the IT Monster
Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Tame the IT Monster
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 12,960,562 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $413,362 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.92
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Music Connects Us All
T-Mobile: Music Connects Us All
Premiered on: Billboard Music Awards, NBC
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,711,387,557 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $42,182,020 (21% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.84
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US