Watch the newest ads on TV from Sprint, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, T-Mobile and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: T-Mobile hypes an offer in which its customers can get $30 tickets to Kesha and Macklemore's joint summer tour. (Another T-Mobile spot stars reggaeton singer J Balvin.) An A.I.-powered robot and her friends attempt to get jobs at Sprint "to help humans switch to Sprint." And in a business-to-business spot, Hewlett Packard Enterprise finds a charming way to illustrate how its software solutions can help you "tame the I.T. monster."