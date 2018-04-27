×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Starbucks, T-Mobile, Geico and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In a Geico ad, an evil villain reveals his plans—because evil villains can never not reveal their plans—in a rather tedious presentation. T-Mobile says it's committed to hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses over the next five years. And Starbucks hypes its bottled Frappuccino beverage in a spot with the tagline "Flavor like no other."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Evil Villain Reveals Plans Again
GEICO: Evil Villain Reveals Plans Again
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,133,324,059 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $72,332,981 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.30
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
NHL Playoffs
Hulu: NHL Playoffs
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, NBC Sports
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 418,864,537 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,896,368 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.41
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Coming Home
T-Mobile: Coming Home
Premiered on: Supernatural, CW
T-Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,427,351,470 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $32,276,843 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 77.13
Attention Index: 55 (45% more interruptions than avg.)
Keeps You Going
Starbucks: Keeps You Going
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 150,173,159 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,775,464 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.33
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Jingle
Wayfair: Jingle
Premiered on: Parking Wars, A&E
Wayfair data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 857,318,112 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,604,545 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.66
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
