Watch the newest ads on TV from Amazon, Progressive, Walmart and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A "good man" uses a mobile app to order groceries from Walmart for pickup so he can make dinner for his wife and daughter. In another family-centric ad, a proud dad shops for baseball-related stuff—a glove, cleats, a trophy shelf—for his daughter on Amazon. And in a game show spoof from Progressive, a know-it-all contestant named Gary seriously annoys the host (while saving money on his car, boat, motorcyle and RV insurance, thanks to Progressive).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Uncle Drew: Timeless
Pepsi: Uncle Drew: Timeless
Premiered on: Home Improvement, CMTV
Pepsi data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,167,302,612 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,840,884 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.08
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Trophy Shelf
Amazon: Trophy Shelf
Premiered on: An American Werewolf in London, Independent Film (IFC)
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 246,720,474 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,337,879 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.51
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Hall of Claims: Cactus Calamity
Farmers Insurance: Hall of Claims: Cactus Calamity
Premiered on: Listed Sisters, HGTV
Farmers Insurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 831,569,464 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,339,968 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.04
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Game Show Gary
Progressive: Game Show Gary
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Orange County, BRAVO
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,408,939,939 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $60,070,924 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.00
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)
Good Man
Walmart: Good Man
Premiered on: Good Times, TV ONE
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,182,678,481 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,155,544 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.80
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

