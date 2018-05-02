Marketer's Brief: A swan song from Sonos CMO

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to apasquarelli@adage.com.

Today's brief has agency news from Peroni and Hair Cuttery and some double cheesiness from Pizza Hut. But first, find out which audio brand is now short a CMO.

Goodbye to you

Joy Howard. Credit: Sonos

Sonos Chief Marketing Officer Joy Howard, who joined the company in 2015 after holding marketing leadership roles at Patagonia, Converse and Coca-Cola, announced via Twitter yesterday that she will be leaving the company. There are no plans to replace her, according to the company. Under Howard's watch, the company's marketing embraced digital- and data-driven messenging informed by culture. Campaigns brought emotion to the Sonos One smart speaker.

With her announcement, Howard (who in an earlier life was member of the indie band Seely) left her crew with a touching playlist (reminiscent of one of the company's recent marketing moves).

All the love in the world to my @Sonos crew. You got this! And so do I. For my send-off, a playlist of all the artists we've worked with. Can't wait to see you there! https://t.co/FSilSANtCj — joy howard (@joyehoward) May 1, 2018

According to Sonos, Howard's last day will be May 11. Chief Commercial Officer Matthew Siegel will be leading the company's unified sales and marketing team, reporting directly to CEO Patrick Spence.

Harmon Brothers of Squatty Potty fame turn to carpet cleaner

The Harmon Brothers, who created the original Squatty Potty video, are back with a new client, Zerorez, and one of the more entertaining five-minute infomercials you'll see on Facebook. The subject matter is inherently less funny than a stool you use with the toilet, but they do manage to work a reference to fecal matter into this takeoff on telenovelas. The idea is that Zerorez will actually remove filth from carpets rather than moving it around, covering it up and leaving behind soap and other chemical residue.