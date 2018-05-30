Marketer's Brief: Try a Balenciaga 't-shirt shirt' or meaty candle as gifts this Father's Day

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to apasquarelli@adage.com.

WWE hydrates with Nestle

Credit: WWE, Nestle

Nestle is hooking up with WWE for a campaign starring characters Charlotte Flair, Natalya, The New Day, Sin Cara and Titus O'Neil. The deal was struck by Nestle's North American water division. Co-branded videos will urge viewers to "#ChooseWater" and be distributed across digital and social. Tara Carraro, chief corporate affairs officer for Nestlé Waters North America, formerly worked at WWE.

National Donut Day heads to the grill

Credit: Burger King

Sure, Dunkin' Donuts patrons who buy a drink get a free classic donut on Friday. And there will be plenty of other National Donut Day giveaways and specialty products, like those 24k-gold dusted Timbits we mentioned last week, on June 1. Here's a first from one of Tim Hortons' sibling chains: Burger King is cutting a hole in the middle of the Whopper, calling it a Whopper Donut, and serving it with the burger version of a donut hole: a mini slider. The catch (there's always a catch): the Whopper Donut is only available June 1 at five U.S. locations including 327 W. 42nd Street in New York. Tasty is also making a video to teach people to make their own.

A.1. and Buzzfeed are in the candle business

Credit: Kraft Heinz and Buzzfeed

Kraft Heinz brand A.1. and Buzzfeed teamed up for limited-edition candles in three made-for-Father's-Day scents: Original Meat, Backyard BBQ and Classic Burger. The $14.99 candles are each nine ounces, hand-poured in the U.S. and are only being sold through www.A1MeatScents.com. The effort, which includes a media campaign with custom content across Buzzfeed properties, is the latest attempt by an older brand (A.1. dates to the 1800s) to push into what it hopes will be something buzzy for social media.

Put a lid on it

The Container Store, the chain that will intimidate even the most organized of consumers, has appointed Preacher its agency of record following a review that dates back to last November. New work is expected to debut later this year, most likely in time for that crucial back-to-school season. The Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas-based brand handles its own media duties. Preacher will be its first lead agency.

By the numbers

Some of the results are in for HP's diversity initiative, under which the marketer has been mandating more diverse teams at its agencies since the fall of 2016. The brand increased its GEM score—the Association of National Advertiser's Gender Equality Measurement—by five percentage points between October 2016 and November 2017. HP also saw an increase in purchase intent and an increase in revenue per impression, the company said, though both are hard to separate from overall sales trends, which have consistently been robust.

"It's not about representation of women or increased representation of people of color, but now it's about moving into inclusion territory to ensure all the progress we've made and the agencies have made is maintained," says Antonio Lucio, global chief marketing and communications officer at HP.

Would you buy this?

Credit: Balenciaga

Balenciaga is selling a "T-shirt shirt" for a cool $1,290. Mocked by consumers across the globe, the item, which appears to be a dress shirt sewn onto a t-shirt, is available for pre-order now and will be shipped to lucky shoppers at the end of July.

228,614 -- The approximate amount, in pounds, of canned Spam and Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf recalled because they may contain pieces of metal.

Coming and going

Workwear brand Carhartt has hired Janet Ries as VP of marketing. Ries has two decades of experience under her toolbelt with recent gigs at Rockport shoes and Reebok.

Doug Stivers has left Coca-Cola for production company Untitled, where he accepted a role as executive producer. At Coke, he was senior multimedia producer for the company's content excellence team.

