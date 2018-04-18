Marketer's Brief: Save room in your fridge for Mayochup

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to apasquarelli@adage.com.

Today's brief has news from e-commerce startup Brandless, a new athlete endorsement for Visa and the ad lowdown on the latest combo hitting the condiment aisle. Read about all of that and more below. But first—check out the new Growth Council at Cannes.

Cannes' secret marketer meetings are no longer secret

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity may not have a Ferris wheel this year, but it's still looking for ways to make sure marketers have a reason to go. So the new shorter, less glaringly extravagant festival now has a new CMO Growth Council, developed in partnership with the Association of National Advertisers CMO Masters Circle.

Chaired by P&G's Marc Pritchard, the group is part of an advisory council aimed at helping Cannes address its issues -- last year Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun pulled the plug on this year's attendance and WPP CEO Martin Sorrell kept complaining about the cost and value. (Well, Sorrell may not be coming now anyway.) The council will have another 19 to-be-announced CMO members who will "represent the collective agenda and voice of a unified community of marketing's leaders." The Association of International Advertisers perhaps?

Of course, Cannes always has had semi-secret marketer meetings. This one will be less so. Key activities will include an annual Growth Council meeting, followed by "a keynote session at a specialist half-day program" aimed at brand marketers.

Popping up, the new marketing must

Brandless will host a pop-up. Credit: Brandless

Brandless, the e-commerce company offering unbranded everyday essentials for $3, is going the brick-and-mortar route to better market itself. The retailer will host a pop-up shop in Los Angles from May 1-13, but visitors aren't expected to buy product. Instead, they can taste test new offerings and attend talks and classes from influencers and experts as part of #BrandlessLife, Brandless' new content platform. Tickets cost $9 and the event will be live streamed. "Experiences are the new form of media," says Tina Sharkey, Brandless' co-founder and chief executive.

P&G's branded film tells how it embraced gay rights

Here's a different take on branded content: Procter & Gamble Co., in an effort to build the reputation for diversity of its corporate brand, has teamed with CNN's "Great Big Story" to produce a 19-minute video history of how it added sexual orientation to its diversity policy 25 years ago, well ahead of most Fortune 500 corporations. But it's not always flattering to P&G.

The project was headed inside P&G by Brent Miller, an associate communications director on the beauty business, who appears in the video. In an interview, Miller says he secured the blessing of P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard (readily) for the video, then tracked down former employee Michael Chanak to get the story.

The video shows how Chanak came out to peers somewhat accidentally when he appeared in a 1986 Cincinnati TV news report about a Gay Pride event. He soon got transferred to work on Peridex, a mouthwash widely used by people to treat complications from AIDS. Chanak went on to lead the campaign to change P&G's policy on sexual orientation against considerable opposition. "I'd walk down the hall and get called 'faggot' by some folks. That's the work environment," Chanak says on the film at one point. It took him and allies years to get "sexual orientation" added to the policy, which came with the signature of former Chairman-CEO Ed Artzt in 1992.