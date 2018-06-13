Marketer's Brief: The world's smallest ad

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to eschultz@adage.com.

A surprising number of men are using fragrances, and consumers are encouraged to drink rum while participating in esports. Read about that and more in this week's edition of Marketer's Brief. But first, find out which fast-food restaurant created the world's smallest ad.

Arby's has made the Guinness World Records for having the world's smallest ad, one etched onto a bun's sesame seed. The ad is a teaser that reads, "A big announcement is coming. This isn't it." No word yet on the supposedly "huge" news. The marketing comes from Moxie, while Arby's worked with Georgia Tech's Institute for Electronics and Nanotechnology to create the ad measuring 38.3um x 19.2um, or 735.36 square micron in area. It's on display at a Manhattan Arby's (for those who care, it's located at 32 E. 23rd St.). There's also a video on the making of the seedy message.

The nose knows

Ahead of Father's Day, market research firm NPD Group sniffed out some data. Sales of men's prestige fragrances grew 21 percent in U.S. sales last year, compared with 2016. A recent NPD survey found that 89 percent of men use scent, while 46 percent try new or different scents.

Another place to shop for sports jerseys

JC Penney hopes sports fans will help the beleaguered retailer in the same way cosmetic enthusiasts have. The struggling brand, which just lost its CEO to Lowe's, has opened 325 Fanatics shops, for sports apparel and merchandise, in JC Penney stores, with another 325 planned for the back-to-school season. The retailer has had success with its Sephora shops, which it first introduced in 2006.

L'Oreal owns an AR company, but Wunder2 still gets AR

L'Oreal's acquisition earlier this year of augmented-reality specialist Modiface raised questions about whether new rivals without similar access to the technology could pull off virtual makeup tryouts. Well, they can. New proof comes from Wunder2 Cosmetics, which has teamed with YouCam Makeup to create an AR tool on the brand's website that uses facial recognition, 3-D renderings, skintone analysis, texture and lighting to simulate the in-store experience for folks buying cosmetics online.

What to drink while watching Esports

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is now the "official distilled spirits partner" of ELeague, the esports brand run by Turner and IMG. Part of the marketing team-up includes the Eleague Kraken Boss Battle, where players and fans can compete; content will air on TBS and online.

Look out, Venmo

It happened quicker than many could have predicted, but it's hard to compete when you don't have the backing of 30 big banks. Zelle, the peer-to-peer payment provider backed by institutions such as Chase and Bank of America that launched in 2017, is poised to overtake rival Venmo this year, according to eMarketer. The market research company predicts that Zelle, which aired its first campaign last year, will grow by more than 73 percent this year for a total of 27.4 million U.S. users, compared with Venmo's 22.9 million users.

Would you buy this?

Kraft cheese head Credit: Kraft

This might literally be the cheesiest Father's Day gift ever. Five people are getting likenesses of their dads' heads sculpted out of Kraft cheese, after 61 bid on the unique gift idea. Most of the final bids topped $2,000. (The top 5 auction bids were $2,225.99, $2,200.99, $2,050.99, $2,000, and $820.) The money will go to Feeding America.

Number of the Week

60 - the percentage of respondents in a survey by the Association of National Advertisers that opposes adding a citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. Census form.

Tweet of Week

sorry, old Burger King can't come to the phone right now... — Pancake King (@BurgerKing) June 11, 2018

Comings and Goings

Mars Wrigley Confectionery Chief Marketing & Customer Officer Andrew Clarke is set to replace Martin Radvan as the candy maker's global president in September. Clarke, who joined Mars in 2000, has been Mars Wrigley's chief marketing & customer officer since 2015. Radvan is retiring after 32 years at Mars.

Wingstop Restaurants Inc., hired Maurice Cooper as SVP and CMO. Cooper was most recently global VP of the Holiday Inn Brand Family during his tenure at InterContinental Hotels Group and was previously at Coca-Cola Co., working on brands including Honest Tea, Illy Coffee, Sprite and Coke Zero. He fills the spot left vacant when CMO Flynn Dekker resigned in March.

Kellogg Co. named Chris Hood, currently president, Kellogg Europe, as president, Kellogg North America, filling the role left vacant after Paul Norman left the food marketer earlier this year. Dave Lawlor, VP of Kellogg's European cereal business, becomes president, Kellogg Europe. Both appointments are effective July 1, Kellogg said.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli, Jessica Wohl, Jack Neff