ABC Partners With HuffPost to Promote 'American Crime' With Alexa and Google Home Integrations

Google Home appliance

ABC and The Huffington Post are teaming up for a monthlong collaboration around the launch of the third season of "American Crime" that includes integrations in Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

As part of the partnership, ABC will integrate content into HuffPost's existing Daily Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa and Weekly News Quiz on Google Home throughout March.

This comes as Amazon and Google begin to formulate an ad model on their virtual assistants and it marks one of the first advertiser integrations into an existing skill, according to a HuffPost spokeswoman.

"'American Crime' this season explores timely, socio-economic issues, and The Huffington Post was the perfect partner to reach an informed and socially invested audience through a groundbreaking integration with their apps on the Alexa and Google Home platforms," Darren Schillace, senior VP-marketing strategy, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "In a climate where headline news is quickly consumed, integrating into HuffPost's existing applications on Alexa and Google Home allowed us to engage our target audience with content from our show that would highly resonate with them."

Ads will run on Alexa around HuffPost's daily news content, while the Google Home integration will feature one question about "American Crime" as part of HuffPost's new weekly 10-question quiz, as well as ads around the quiz.

This is the first time on Alexa that a sponsored message has been featured before, during or after any programming or skill, the HuffPost spokeswoman said.

To activate the content on Google Home users must say "OK, Google, let's take the HuffPost Headline Quiz," while on Alex the prompt is, "Alexa, ask HuffPost for today's headlines."

The third season of "American Crime" premieres Sunday and centers on issues of forced labor, sex trafficking, immigration, socio-economic divides and individual rights.