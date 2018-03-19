As new anti-drug ads loom, revisit the 10 most powerful so far

President Trump on Monday again brought up his plan to address the opiod epidemic in part with a powerful new anti-drug ad campaign, as CBS News reported:

... the president said the administration would be looking to create "unsavory" commercials to "scare" kids from using drugs. "Kids can see these commercials they can say 'I don't want any part of it', that's the least expensive thing we can do," he said. He said the ads, similar to ones implemented in the 1980's, would "scare them from ending up like the people in the commercials."

It's likely to be a while before any new ads reach the air, so in the meantime we're resurfacing 10 classics from the drug wars of the past:

A know-it-all child has an answer for everything when a drug pusher visits a playground in this classic ad believed to be from 1970 and created by Compton.

A dad demands to know how this kid learned to do drugs. You know how.

This 1993 commercial turns celebrity endorsements into a bad thing when it comes to drugs.

Perhaps the most iconic of all anti-drug ads, this 1987 spot attributed to Keye/Donna/Pearlstein is also perhaps the most parodied.

Margeottes/Fertitta updated the original "brain on drugs" with a more violent version starring Rachael Leigh Cook.

Scare tactics are in full force in this commercial from FCB/Leber Katz Partners showing young people's dreams gone awry after they do drugs.

In the 1990s, cartoon characters joined the war on drugs, including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, in this spot.

In this compelling 1994 spot from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, an African American boy speeds home through some back lots and tells us that just saying "no" is sometimes not an option. It took the Grand Effie, making it the first PSA to win the coveted award, which it shared with Burrell's "Who Wants."

After his son Hugh died, actor Carroll O'Connor did a 1997 ad via Leap Partnership pleading for parents to "get between your kid and drugs any way you can."

Drugs can cause lapses in judgment as this 1998 shopping network takeoff from Team One shows.