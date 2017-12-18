From 'Awesome' to 'Super Disappointed': 11 Tweet-Takes on TicToc, Bloomberg's New Twitter News Thing

So far, TicToc, which Bloomberg is billing as the "first and only global news network streaming LIVE on Twitter, 24/7," is ... an odd bird. It launched this morning—you can "tune in," so to speak, by following @tictoc—and, well, before I tell you what I think of it, let's check in with the Twittersphere for some preliminary reactions:

Bloomberg #tictocnews is awsome finally easy to watch and chat on the go good job #twtr twitter — Real Bearded Men (@RealBeardedMen) December 18, 2017

First thoughts on #tictocnews: Too many voice overs and still photos. Needs more engaging video. — Devyn Barrie (@DevynBarrieNews) December 18, 2017

$twtr super disappointed by #TicTocNews I was expecting something different — 💵💰🍾🍾🍾🍾💵💰 (@tweetatmehomie) December 18, 2017

Need better placement of the actual live stream. Mine is at the very bottom of my discover feed. Also, am I wrong in having thought there would be multiple live feeds for different interests via #tictocnews? $twtr — Dennis Kalinin, CFP® (@AIAH110111) December 18, 2017

I like the look of tictoc - instant news #tictocnews — Frank Coulter (@Coulter1Frank) December 18, 2017

this feels like a reality tv show #tictocnews — Frank (@frank0white) December 18, 2017

A reaction from someone who's noticed that TicToc has been live-streaming extensively from Britain's House of Commons:

Why so much coverage about this tiny and increasingly irrelevant island off the coast of Europe? — Frank Phillips--Author of forthcoming books (@NorSweDenLLC) December 18, 2017

Best case scenario for @tictoc is that people open a tab and leave it on in the background. If that's the case, why not invest in a much cheaper 24 hour a day radio/audio network? — Noah Chestnut (@noahchestnut) December 11, 2017

Looks like this will be a useful "Go-to" for developing news stories of International significance... I welcome this initiative; best enjoyed by those who have good access to fast broadband Internet #tictocnews — PC (@p_kiwi) December 18, 2017

And a tweet from a Bloomberg insider—Bloomberg Pursuits Editor Chris Rovzar—who puts TicToc's continuing coverage of an Amtrak train derailment in Washington State in context:

Today's Amtrak derailment is an example of why @Bloomberg built @tictoc - a place to go for a steady stream of incremental but important and reliable updates #tictocnews — Chris Rovzar (@Rovzar) December 18, 2017

As for my reaction (in 280 characters or less), here goes:

A lot like Bloomerg's @business w/live video thrown in, and similarly global-minded, but more general vs. business-y. Confused how this is useful to people who follow news orgs and think of Twitter *itself* as already being a "global news network streaming LIVE on Twitter, 24/7."

So why are Bloomberg and Twitter doing this? Well, Twitter, which needs to keep battling its reputation for being a hotbed of fake news, benefits by aligning itself with a respected global journalistic organization. And Bloomberg benefits by having a social-first news brand that leverages out of the existing Bloomberg global news-gathering operation. It's worth noting that in the run-up to the launch, Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith tweeted a link to Wall Street Journal coverage with a headline saying that Bloomberg "aims to take on CNN" with this effort:

As Smith put it to the WSJ: