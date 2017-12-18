×
From 'Awesome' to 'Super Disappointed': 11 Tweet-Takes on TicToc, Bloomberg's New Twitter News Thing

By Published on .

So far, TicToc, which Bloomberg is billing as the "first and only global news network streaming LIVE on Twitter, 24/7," is ... an odd bird. It launched this morning—you can "tune in," so to speak, by following @tictoc—and, well, before I tell you what I think of it, let's check in with the Twittersphere for some preliminary reactions:

A reaction from someone who's noticed that TicToc has been live-streaming extensively from Britain's House of Commons:

And a tweet from a Bloomberg insider—Bloomberg Pursuits Editor Chris Rovzar—who puts TicToc's continuing coverage of an Amtrak train derailment in Washington State in context:

As for my reaction (in 280 characters or less), here goes:

A lot like Bloomerg's @business w/live video thrown in, and similarly global-minded, but more general vs. business-y. Confused how this is useful to people who follow news orgs and think of Twitter *itself* as already being a "global news network streaming LIVE on Twitter, 24/7."

So why are Bloomberg and Twitter doing this? Well, Twitter, which needs to keep battling its reputation for being a hotbed of fake news, benefits by aligning itself with a respected global journalistic organization. And Bloomberg benefits by having a social-first news brand that leverages out of the existing Bloomberg global news-gathering operation. It's worth noting that in the run-up to the launch, Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith tweeted a link to Wall Street Journal coverage with a headline saying that Bloomberg "aims to take on CNN" with this effort:

As Smith put it to the WSJ:

We have been looking really closely at how one replaces or disrupts a traditional TV news outlet like CNN. We see the answer as an amalgamation of digital, social and television. The essential inspiration for this is Twitter itself.

