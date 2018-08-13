Want a copy of today's Supreme New York Post? You'll probably have to buy it on eBay

New York Post on newsstands now. @nypost A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Aug 13, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

Good luck finding a copy of today's New York Post. Thanks to a promotional cover wrap featuring the logo of Supreme, the cult streetwear brand known for its limited-edition product "drops" and creative collaborations, the August 13 edition of the Murdoch-owned tabloid is a scarce sight on newsstands across the New York metropolitan area and beyond. Fans of the brand have been snatching up the inky relic for its theoretical collectible value—as have opportunists who have been buying copies of the paper in bulk and reselling them on eBay.

As of this writing, there are more than 600 listings on eBay for copies of today's Post, with the top two listings offering the paper via the auction site's "Buy It Now" option at $8.99 (more than 140 have sold so far) and $9.88 (40 sold so far), both with free shipping.

A wordless promotional video (above) on Supreme's Instagram account that shows the paper getting printed has racked up nearly 300,000 views as of this writing, and various quasi-competitors of the Post have been covering the unlikely demand; The New York Times, for instance, quotes the Post's publisher Jesse Angelo as saying the obvious: his paper has been "flying off the shelves."

Supreme collectors have been posting photos of their copies of the Supreme-wrapped Post on social media, and @DropsByJay on Twitter, which offers "Supreme news, droplists, and leaks," helpfully notes that the New York tabloid also has distribution on the West Coast:

Also available in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/qvvRjonXet — J (@DropsByJay) August 13, 2018

Given that Supreme is a youth-culture brand, and newspapers are for, well, the olds, the irony of all this not been lost on anyone in media—including the social editor at the Post, who took to Twitter to quote a key line from an account by New York Magazine's The Cut of today's Supreme-induced frenzy: