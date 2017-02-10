A&E Networks Becomes Latest TV Brand To Create Shows For Snapchat

Most Popular

A&E Networks is latest TV network group to create original shows for Snapchat.

The cable programmer struck a deal with Snapchat parent Snap Inc. to develop shows that involve talent and brands from its networks like History, Lifetime and FYI.

The first such series is a reality show called "Second Chance," which will debut on the social media platform in April. The series, developed by A&E's in-house full-service agency 45th & Dean, brings exes face-to-face to explore the breaking point in their relationship. This is the first reality series being developed for Snapchat that is not based on an existing TV brand or franchise.

"A&E's investment in mobile storytelling is exactly what Snapchat shows are all about: The ability to create premium and wholly original content for a mobile-first audience from some of the best storytellers in the world," Nick Bell, VP–content, Snap, said in a statement. "We are excited to break new ground with A&E Networks on our first unscripted series, with a concept that we think is raw and relatable."

This is the latest deal between a TV network and Snapchat for original shows. The social platform has similar deals with NBC Universal, Turner, BBC and Disney-ABC TV Group.

Snap officially filed for its IPO to raise up to $3 billion last week.

In its plans to become a public company, Snapchat has been emphasizing its strength as an alternative to TV. It claims its unique vertical video ads are as effective or more so than TV commercials, and its young audience is easier to reach on their phones than through the tube.

Snapchat is banking much of its future business on offering a mobile TV experience, and needs to attract the same pool of advertisers.

Aside from the mobile shows from major TV partners, Snapchat also works with publishers like BuzzFeed, Cosmopolitan, Vice, The New York Times and others , which curate daily channels.

These arrangements include an ad revenue split, while Snapchat and the publishers also split sales responsibilities.