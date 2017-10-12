A&E Reorgs Ad Sales To Move Away From Demo-Based Selling

(From left) Tim Gunn, guest judge Kate Upton, Nina Garcia and Zac Posen on 'Project Runway.' Credit: Photo by Barbara Nitke

A&E Networks has reorganized its ad sales division in an effort to move away from legacy age and sex demographics.

Previously, the cable programmer, whose networks, along with the namesake, include History and Lifetime, had organized its ad sales efforts by demo, split by female brands and more male-skewing networks.

As part of the reorg, Amy Baker, exec VP of ad sales, is leading the newly formed client strategy and insights team, where she oversees direct client interaction. Bryce Joyce, senior VP of ad sales, is working across all national accounts with a primary focus on agency partners. David DeSocio, senior VP of ad sales and partnership marketing, oversees product development, portfolio sales strategy and ad sales marketing, while Lance Still, senior VP of branded content, broadens his role to oversee A&E's external and internal content marketing teams. And Jim Hoffman, exec VP of program partnerships and strategic initiatives, oversees the company's regional sales offices in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit.

They all report to Peter Olsen, exec VP of ad sales at A&E Networks.

Like many other TV groups that have reorganized their ad sales divisions over the last few years, A&E is looking to sell inventory in a more holistic way, meaning across their networks and platforms.

NBC Universal and Turner, for example, have been operating in this way for at least several years, while Disney-ABC TV Group went through its own restructure earlier this year.

There were no layoffs as a result of the restructure, according to a person familiar with the situation.