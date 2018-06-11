Watch a Fox News anchor apologize for calling Trump a dictator

ICYMI, this happened:

What you're hearing there is Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman—one of the co-hosts of the weekend edition of "Fox & Friends," President Trump's favorite TV show—calling the president a dictator as she set up a question for guest commentator Anthony Scaramucci, the former White House communications director.

"Anthony, talk to us about this moment," Huntsman said in voiceover on Sunday morning as Fox News aired footage of Trump descending the staircase of Air Force One at Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base leading up to his planned summit meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. "I mean, this is history we are living. Regardless of what happens in that meeting between the two dictators, what we are seeing right now, this is history." (Scaramucci didn't seem to notice.)

And then this happened:

Also, a viewer asked Huntsman about the "dictator" reference, which elicited an acknowledgment of the gaffe by Huntsman on Twitter—which, we suppose, makes her on-air apology official?

@HuntsmanAbby Are you going to correct your "two dictators" reference or are we good to describe him in those terms? Asking for a friend. — Kimberly Bogue 🦋 (@kabogue) June 10, 2018