ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after Barr's racist Twitter rant

ABC is pulling the plug on "Roseanne" after the comedian went on a rant on Twitter that included racist remarks about a former Barack Obama advisor.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

It's a shocking move for the alphabet network, which made the "Roseanne" reboot a centerpiece of its pitch to advertisers during its upfronts presentation earlier in the month. But ABC parent Walt Disney Co. clearly agreed, with Chairman-CEO Bob Iger quoting Dungey's statement on Twitter and adding: "There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing."

In the wee hours on Tuesday morning, Barr tweeted that former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and "Planet of the Apes." The remark, part of a Twitter conversation on another subject, was swiftly condemned by other Twitter users as racist.

Barr issued an apology by mid-morning and deleted the initial tweet. "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," she wrote on Twitter. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

Barr's rant also included falsely saying Chelsea Clinton was married to the nephew of liberal donor George Soros, claiming that Soros seeks "the overthrow of us constitutional republic by buying/backing candidates 4 local district attorney races who will ignore US law & favor 'feelings' instead" and will call anyone "who is alarmed by that 'racist'."

ABC had planned to bring "Roseanne" to its fall schedule after it debuted to more than 18 million viewers in March.