New Allegations Against O'Reilly Make Return to Fox Less Likely

Bill O'Reilly has been on vacation since last week. Credit: Fox News via YouTube

Most Popular

Fresh allegations this week of misconduct by Fox News host Bill O'Reilly have reduced the likelihood that he'll return to the network, though Fox has yet to make a final decision on his future, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pressure is rising on Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc., the parent of the conservative-leaning news network, to make a decision on O'Reilly's fate as advertisers flee his show. O'Reilly, the channel's most popular host, pulls in tens of millions of dollars a year in ad revenue. The network has said he'll return to his show April 24 after a previously scheduled vacation.

Fox has said that law firm Paul Weiss is investigating the claims. The company declined to comment. The TV host's lawyer promised to unveil evidence that far-left organizations are behind the rash of sexual-harassment allegations against his client.

The "smear campaign" by the groups has led to a "character assassination" not seen since McCarthyism, attorney Marc E. Kasowitz said in a statement. "Irrefutable" proof to back up his claims is forthcoming, he said.

The New York Times published a report earlier this month that claimed O'Reilly made sexually charged remarks and overtures to at least five female employees whose complaints the network or the TV host settled out of court. The uproar is a distraction at a time when Fox is trying to secure regulatory clearance for its $14.6 billion acquisition of Sky Plc.

As protesters gathered outside the entrance to Fox News's New York headquarters Tuesday, attorney Lisa Bloom tweeted that she's representing a woman who has new complaints of sexual and racial harassment by O'Reilly. In a separate statement, Kasowitz called the allegation outrageous. "There is obviously an orchestrated campaign by activists and lawyers to destroy Mr. O'Reilly and enrich themselves through publicity driven donations," he said.

Murdoch and his two sons, Fox Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and Chief Executive Officer James Murdoch, are leaning toward announcing O'Reilly won't return, New York Magazine reported Tuesday. The Fox board will meet Thursday, and O'Reilly will be a primary topic, CNN reported.

Kasowitz is an experienced trial lawyer who has represented financial firms such as ACA Financial and MBIA. And for the last 15 years, according to his website, he's advised another prominent figure in a wide range of litigation matters: President Donald Trump.

~ Bloomberg News