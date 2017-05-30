Amazon Tried Reinventing HSN but Failed

Amazon's attempt to re-invent HSN and QVC for a younger generation has ended.
After 15 months on the air, Amazon canceled the live fashion and beauty series "Style Code Live."
Amazon posted on the show's social media accounts on Friday:
"All good things must come to an end, and that time has come for 'Style Code Live.'…Our viewers and follows have inspired us in so many ways and there is more to come, so 'stay tunes!' (And – of course – you can always discover and shop the latest in fashion and beauty on Amazon!)"
It later deleted the show's social accounts.
The half-hour series streamed Monday through Friday with hosts Frankie Grande (Ariana Grande's brother), Rachel Smith ("Good Morning America") and Lyndsey Rodrigues ("Total Request Live"). It was free on Amazon.com, not part of the company's paid Prime subcription-video service.
While "Style Code Live" didn't include any ad breaks, it did feature products from brands like Anne Klein, Lucky Brand, Skechers, Levi's and Swarovski, which could be purchased directly from Amazon while watching the show.