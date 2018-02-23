'American Idol' Signs on Macy's and Zyrtec -- Yes, Zyrtec -- as Sponsors

'Idol' is back. Credit: ABC/Eric Liebowitz

ABC's reboot of "American Idol" is refocusing the show's narrative to highlight the contestants' journey.

Gone will be bash sessions for embarrassing auditions; in their place, "Idol" will feature optimistic and heartwarming stories with advertiser-friendly storylines that have drawn two major sponsors in Macy's and Zyrtec.

In this new version, the judges—Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan—are there to support the contestants and find a true star, says Trish Kinane, showrunner and executive producer for the new "Idol."

"We are making sure we tell the stories of the contestants and talent in ways viewers get engaged with and want to follow them into the live shows and after it is over want to support their career," she says.

Macy's and Zyrtec will use social media and digital platforms to give viewers a more personal look at the contestants and build excitement and fandom in between live episodes.

Wait, Zyrtec?

The over-the-counter allergy medication isn't the first thing you think about when you watch "American Idol," but the brand wants to establish a loose connection, using the show to promote its message of "dreaming daily" and show customers how they can help them get the most out of the spring season, when allergy suffers often struggle the most.

"Part of the reason we love 'American Idol' is the spirit of the show is so high-energy.... The contestants never know when the time on the show will end, so it is important to squeeze the most out of it and seize every opportunity," says Marguerite Longo, allergy commercial leader at Zyrtec parent company Johnson & Johnson.

Longo links that idea back to Zyrtec's marketing message: "We spend the whole winter bundled up waiting until spring. We want to help people get outside and spent time with family and friends."

Zyrtec will sponsor a seven-week digital series featuring past "Idol" contestants that will run on ABC.com and on Twitter. The series will highlight the "Idol" journey of some former contestants and include interviews discussing how they made the most of their time on the show and where they are now.

Zyrtec will promote the digital series through 15-second bumper spots that will run during the live broadcast and with some commercials showcasing stories from current contestants and members of the "American Idol" team.

It will also use Twitter to let viewers unlock content on the platform.

The sponsorship will extend to ABC's "Good Morning America" and "Live with Kelly and Ryan," where Zyrtec will sponsor "Idol"-related segments, as well as a contest where viewers can win the chance to attend an "Idol" after-party.

Macy's will take viewers inside the physical transformation of the contestants by working with the show's stylists to help contestants create their own looks. The retailer, whose logo features a red star, will document these makeovers on Facebook and Instagram, with weekly posts showing how it's helping stars get made.

There will also be several in-show segments, starting premiere week. Macy's senior VP of fashion and digital strategy will appear in the first of such taped segments alongside Ryan Seacrest at the Macy's Herald Square store in New York City discussing fashion.