ICYMI: Here's Ann Curry Slamming What Megyn Kelly Just Did as 'Not Journalism'

In media-about-media-about-media-about-media news, ABC's "The View" has helpfully been posting a lengthy clip from its Tuesday show on its social channels (including Twitter, above, last night), in which former NBC "Today" co-host Ann Curry slams NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" host Megyn Kelly, calling something she did on her Monday show "not journalism." Got that? Here, if you haven't been keeping score at home, is the quick run-down:

• In September, Kelly famously asked her guest Jane Fonda about her past plastic surgery, and Fonda immediately took offense ("We really want to talk about that now?").

• At Sundance over the weekend, in a sit-down with Variety, Fonda said of the incident, "It wasn't like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate. It showed that she's not that good an interviewer."

• On Monday's "Megyn Kelly Today," Kelly delivered a scathing commentary about Fonda (embedded in full at the bottom of this post), saying that she has "no regrets asking the question" and bringing up Fonda's past, controversial protests again the Vietnam War and her old "Hanoi Jane" nickname.

• On Tuesday's "The View," the show's panel dissected Megyn Kelly's commentary. Joy Behar in particular took umbrage: "To drag the Vietnam War into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch, Megyn, OK?!"

• "The View" guest-panelist Ann Curry chimed in saying, "Journalists are not supposed to be the story. We're supposed to be—and it's a struggle, I think, for everyone to be—but we're supposed to be humble. We're supposed to use whatever time we're given to shine a light on other stories. I mean, there are so many stories that we're not covering. And to take time with this ... This is not journalism."

Which I guess makes this post, I dunno, a bad reality-TV recap?

Anyway, here's the full Megyn Kelly monologue that Curry says is "not journalism":