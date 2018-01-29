×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

'SNL' Introduces Next, the Antiperspirant for Men Feeling the Heat Because Their #TimesUp

By Published on .

Are you a sweaty mess because you're a man who's afraid your past will catch up with you? Then a new antiperspirant called Next is for you!

Introduced via a spoof ad in the weekend's edition of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Next for Men is billed as the only antiperspirant for guys "who are feeling the heat because their #timesup." At the start of the spot, the show's guest host Will Ferrell speaks directly into the camera as he struts through an office and says, "Yeah, I'm a guy. The way I sweat, my regular deodorant just wasn't cutting it anymore. I work hard, I play hard. And something's coming out about me real soon. Because I'm next"—at which point he holds up a stick of Next.

"SNL" cast members Kyle Mooney and Alex Moffat also make cameo appearances as men who also need Next to stay dry because their careers are basically doomed.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US