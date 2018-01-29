'SNL' Introduces Next, the Antiperspirant for Men Feeling the Heat Because Their #TimesUp

Are you a sweaty mess because you're a man who's afraid your past will catch up with you? Then a new antiperspirant called Next is for you!

Introduced via a spoof ad in the weekend's edition of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Next for Men is billed as the only antiperspirant for guys "who are feeling the heat because their #timesup." At the start of the spot, the show's guest host Will Ferrell speaks directly into the camera as he struts through an office and says, "Yeah, I'm a guy. The way I sweat, my regular deodorant just wasn't cutting it anymore. I work hard, I play hard. And something's coming out about me real soon. Because I'm next"—at which point he holds up a stick of Next.

"SNL" cast members Kyle Mooney and Alex Moffat also make cameo appearances as men who also need Next to stay dry because their careers are basically doomed.