See the Video: Apple's New Spaceship-y Campus to Finally Open in April

Is it possible to offer you a morning media scan that doesn't explicitly mention the latest utterances of a certain new-ish resident of a certain large white house located in our nation's capital? Today we're going to try! Here goes ...

1. "A breakup of Time Inc. into pieces is not likely to occur -- at least under the current talks between the publisher and suitors," Keith Kelly reports in this morning's New York Post. "Time Inc., which has insisted it is pursuing its own internal turnaround strategy, will only entertain overtures from potential buyers interested in purchasing the entire company, sources say. If the company does get sold, it is expected to be valued in the $3 billion range."

2. How much do you care about the whole Milo Yiannopoulos controversy? Not at all? Or very, very little? Either way, Shikha Dalmia has a sharp deconstruction of the Milo phenomenon at The Week that's worth reading. "Milo Yiannopoulos is like the Joker in Batman," she writes. "He has turned chaos and nihilism into a business model for notoriety and wealth. Conservatives won't defeat their liberal enemies by making a deal with this devil."

3. In a post titled "Leaving Waco? Fixer Upper's Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal the 'Big City' They've Considered Relocating To," People's Kristen O'Brien reports that at least one of the stars (spoiler: Joanna) of HGTV's hit Waco-based renovation show has her eyes on (again, spoiler) New York City.

4. Did a Feb. 16 post at The Awl by Anna Hezel titled "Why Does This One Couch From West Elm Suck So Much?" get an apparently notorious sofa killed off? BuzzFeed seems to think so. See "West Elm Has Pulled The 'Peggy' Couch After Viral Essay Said It 'Sucks So Much.'"

5. Politico's Hadas Gold reports this morning that The Daily Beast has hired conservative journalist Lachlan Markay of The Washington Free Beacon as its new White House reporter. Gold quotes Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief John Avlon as saying, "We are excited to welcome him as part of our growing roster of reform Republican columnists, including Matt Lewis, Nick Gillespie, Stuart Stevens, Rick Wilson, Jamie Kirchick, among others."

6. In (very) minor media-stunt news: "A tech company just gave walking meme Ken Bone a job as 'chief people officer,'" per Mashable.

7. And finally, Apple is making news this morning thanks to an announcement that its long-awaited spaceship-esque new headquarters is nearing completion. Per the company's press release, "Apple Park, the company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April. The process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months, and construction of the buildings and parklands is scheduled to continue through the summer." This short video released by Apple shows off the main building during the final phases of construction:

