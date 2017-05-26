Are You More Tempted to Buy This Issue of People Because It's Half-Price?

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, May 26:

1. "Remember when Ronald Reagan body slammed a reporter to the cheers of the conservative grassroots? Neither do I," Michelle Fields writes in "Journalism in the Age of the Body Slam," a New York Times guest opinion piece. "Yet in the aftermath of the assault on Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, by Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for a special House election in Montana, too many conservatives are either doubting the event occurred, despite audio evidence and witness testimony by a Fox News crew, or praising Mr. Gianforte for giving the press what it deserves."

Michelle Fields is a former reporter at Breitbart News, who, as she notes, "was grabbed and bruised by one of Donald Trump's campaign managers, Corey Lewandowski, during the Republican primary."

2. This is helpful: "Five takeaways from the Montana special election," by Lisa Hagen and Ben Kamisar. The first on the list is "Gianforte's attack on a reporter made little difference."

3. Because of course: "Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News," per a post this morning team-reported by Ken Dilanian, Peter Alexander and Courtney Kube. "Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him."

+ Flashback (to a Vox post by Dara Lind included in Monday's media roundup): "It's becoming increasingly clear that Jared Kushner is part of Trump's Russia problem."

4. Aggregation about aggregation about aggregating: CNN made a stand-alone post -- "Apple News is getting an editor in chief" -- out of a bit of news that was tucked into Joe Pompeo's Politico media column yesterday. Lauren Kern is leaving her executive editor gig at New York Magazine to lead Apple's news-aggregation service.

5. In other magazine-related news, Keith Kelly reports in his New York Post column this morning that People is experimenting by cutting the price of the June 5 issue it currently has on newsstands to $2.99 -- half off. The weekly will also do another single-issue price cut later this year, he adds, noting that the discount makes People temporarily cheaper than In Touch and Life & Style ($3.99), Star and OK! ($5.99) and Us Weekly ($4.99). A telling detail in Kelly's post:

People, which in its glory days was selling an average of 1.4 million copies a week on newsstands, was selling an average of 521,416 single-copy issues for the six months ended Dec. 31, according to the Alliance for Audited Media.

6. Today's "Not The Onion" headline comes to us courtesy of News Corp's News.com.au (Australia): "British politician wants death penalty for suicide bombers."

7. And finally, to kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a bit of viral media for you: a post titled "More sun please!" that has run up nearly 1.5 million views since it was posted yesterday on image-sharing site Imgur:

