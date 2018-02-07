Tuesday's SpaceX launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket, and the use of its payload capacity to launch Elon Musk's Tesla into space, was a triumph of private aerospace engineering, one helluva marketing stunt ... and possibly the most awesome expression of a midlife crisis ever, according to Stephen Colbert. On "The Late Show" last night, Colbert noted that "The launch was to demonstrate that the Falcon was not only reusable, but the Falcon Heavy can carry a large payload. So to test it, Elon Musk sent up his own Tesla convertible with a dummy astronaut at the wheel, blasting David Bowie's 'Life on Mars.' That's right, this is absolutely true—a giant phallus cranking rock 'n' roll, releasing a red convertible into the dark void. And the award for Most Midlife Crisis goes to Elon Musk."