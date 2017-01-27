Bargain! You Can Rent a Trump Tower 1BR for $5,250/mo. (Now 30% Off!)

The main entrance of Trump Tower. Credit: OlegAlbinsky/iStock

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, Jan. 27:

Last Friday, you may have heard, a bunch of people showed up for a big event in Washington, D.C. How big? Biggest ever! ... uh, if you believe one size-obsessed new D.C. resident. That said D.C. resident also happens to be the President of the United States, and that we're still talking about his obsession a week later, says a lot about not only his relationship with the media, but the willingness of more and more federal employees inside and outside of the White House to air their grievances about the new boss to journalists.

1. Crowd-sizegate just won't die. In a story headlined "Trump pressured Park Service to find proof for his claims about inauguration crowd," The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty and Juliet Eilperin report that "On the morning after Donald Trump's inauguration, acting National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds received an extraordinary summons: The new president wanted to talk to him. In a Saturday phone call, Trump personally ordered Reynolds to produce additional photographs of the previous day's crowds on the Mall, according to three individuals who have knowledge of the conversation."

2. "At $5,250 a month," Oshrat Carmiel of Bloomberg News reports this morning, "a one-bedroom apartment at Manhattan's Trump Tower comes with a lot of extras: a month of free rent, beefed-up security in the lobby and the ability to say you share a home address with the U.S. president. ... But the unit at Trump Tower is facing the same challenges as the rest of New York's luxury-apartment market, and the asking rent has been cut 30 percent since it was first listed in June."

3. I'll just leave this right here:

Donald Trump has called Madonna 'disgusting' in his second TV interview as President https://t.co/vG45rADYpo pic.twitter.com/NxYvwGKGwF — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 27, 2017

4. In a story headlined "Facebook wants you to watch longer videos, so it's going to show you longer videos," Recode's Peter Kafka reports that Facebook "is tweaking its News Feed algorithm to emphasize longer videos that are able to retain their audience; the longer they hold them, the more likely Facebook is to promote them."

5. "Theresa May Has No Good Options." That's the headline of a Politico "Letter from the U.K." by Alex Massie. U.K. Prime Minister May, who is visiting Donald Trump at the White House today, is "in an impossible spot," Massie writes. "How can she endear herself to her most powerful foreign partner when he is loathed in her own country, and many of its longtime European partners? This is a high-risk business, with huge potential for humiliation."

6. The New York Post's Keith Kelly has the details on a major organization at glossy magazine publisher Condé Nast. The bottom line: "The company is regrouping its magazines around chief business officers and chief industry officers responsible for business in seven top ad categories," which means the publisher title is getting retired.

7. Speaking of the Post, the tabloid's "Page Six" gossip column teases with this headline: "Remember Trump's 'Pizza Slut' campaign?" P6 reporter Tashara Jones writes, "The creator of an intentionally cheesy 1995 Pizza Hut ad starring Donald and Ivana Trump -- which featured the exes poking fun at their divorce, and became known by ad execs behind the scenes as the 'Pizza Slut' campaign -- is selling off memorabilia from the shoot. The 20-plus-year-old spot starring Trump was for Pizza Hut's then-new 'stuffed crust pizza,' and was shot on a Queens set designed to look like a Trump Tower suite during a romantic rendezvous." $15,000 will get you storyboards for the BBDO campaign signed by both Donald and Ivana.

