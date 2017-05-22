Saying 'Let's Beat Up Fat Kids' Is OK on Facebook, According to Leaked Moderator Guidelines

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, May 22:

Crunched for time? Here's your executive summary in one sentence: Drake won some more awards (see No. 5, below), President Trump touched an orb (No. 1), Jared Kushner is touching a few nerves (No. 4) and "President Trump" & Friends sang "Hallelujah" on "SNL" (No. 7). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. So this happened:

The Orb has cast a spell on the internet. https://t.co/3axk8kqzho — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 21, 2017

2. "Escalating probes rattle Trump and his aides" (subhead: "While Trump's foreign trip may lift his spirits, the president can't escape the intensifying investigations he's facing at home"), per Politico's Josh Dawsey.

3. Did you have trouble keeping up with all the Russia-related Trump (Trumpsia? Russiump?) news last week? Over the weekend, Axios' Shane Savitsky helpfully served up a short post headlined "This Week in Trumpland: Russian for a scoop" that will quickly bring you up to speed.

4. Trump family values: In a post headlined "It's becoming increasingly clear that Jared Kushner is part of Trump's Russia problem," Vox's Dara Lind writes,

Jared Kushner: the young, pragmatic, hardheaded businessman out to modernize the US government and moderate the worst tendencies of his father-in-law -- Donald Trump. But what if, instead, Jared is not a panacea for the chaotic White House, but one of its biggest problems? As the Trump administration's been sent into a death spiral over the firing of FBI Director James Comey last week ... Kushner hasn't been the "adult in the room" urging caution and scrupulousness. To the contrary, he's been urging aggression and retaliation.

5. ICYMI and ICYVC (in case you vaguely care): "Here Is the Complete List of Winners From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards," via Billboard. Spoiler: Drake had a good night.

6. "Facebook's secret rules and guidelines for deciding what its 2 billion users can post on the site are revealed for the first time in a Guardian investigation that will fuel the global debate about the role and ethics of the social media giant," per the U.K. newspaper's Nick Hopkins. "The Guardian has seen more than 100 internal training manuals, spreadsheets and flowcharts that give unprecedented insight into the blueprints Facebook has used to moderate issues such as violence, hate speech, terrorism, pornography, racism and self-harm." You really have to click through to the post, titled "Revealed: Facebook's internal rulebook on sex, terrorism and violence," to see examples of the sorts of violent references the social network's guidelines would theoretically allow, such as "To snap a bitch's neck, make sure to apply all your pressure to the middle of her throat" and "Kick a person with red hair."

7. And finally, ICYMI, the cold open from the weekend's "Saturday Night Live," starring "Donald Trump" & Friends singing "Hallelujah":

Thank you to Brian Braiker, Ann-Christine Diaz and Laurel Wentz for their suggestions for today's roundup.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.