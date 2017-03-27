These Brands' Ads Keep Appearing on Breitbart, Despite Blacklisting It

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, March 27:

As we continue to plow through the Trump administration's first 100 days, and the president's approval ratings sink to historic lows (for a modern-era president this early in his tenure), how should we think of Donald Trump now? The Tweeter in Chief? Putin's White House Buddy? (See No. 3, below.) The Golfer in Chief? (See No. 6, below.) The Trump Brand Ambassador in Chief? (See No. 6, again.) Any branding experts out there want to help the man, uh, reposition his brand? Anyway, let's get started ...

1. "A top U.K. official is targeting WhatsApp, after reports that the terrorist who killed four people used the Facebook-owned messaging app before launching his attack in London this week," Recode's Peter Kafka reports. "Home Secretary Amber Rudd complained that WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption system offered terrorists a safe way to communicate, and said government agencies need to be able to peer inside the messaging app."

2. "Since the presidential election, hundreds of companies have decided to block their advertisements from running on Breitbart News, the alt-right website closely tied to President Trump's administration," Sapna Maheshwari reports in a piece that appears on the front page of this morning's New York Times business section under the headline "Breitbart, Blacklisted, Still Hosts Brands' Ads" (slightly reworked for the web as "Brands Try to Blacklist Breitbart, but Ads Slip Through Anyway"). "But several of those brands, from the Nordstrom department store chain to small start-ups, have appeared on the site anyway, another example of how little control companies often have over where their ads are seen online." Maheshwari cites BMW of North America and Scribie as also appearing on Breitbart despite blacklisting, and adds, "The New York Times has also inadvertently run ads on Breitbart."

3. Speaking of Breitbart, the main story on its homepage this morning is a post by Aaron Klein headlined "Latest Establishment Talking Point: Trump May Be Guilty of 'Treason.'"

4. Damn, you missed it! "Chris Rock And Dave Chappelle Did A Surprise Stand-Up Set Together This Weekend," per The Huffington Post.

5. "She stays." That's the New York Post's two-word take on the fate of "Fearless Girl":

She stays https://t.co/dCxB11FZ3C — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2017

6. "Fox News mocked for 'alert' that Trump spent weekend working at White House," per The Hill's Paulina Firozi. Meanwhile, in a piece headlined "Nearly 1 out of every 3 days he has been president, Trump has visited a Trump property," The Washington Post's Philip Bump writes,

For the eighth weekend in a row, President Trump has visited a property that bears his name. He has done so on 21 of the 66 days he has been in office, meaning that for the equivalent of three full weeks of his just-over-nine weeks as commander in chief, he has spent all or part of a day at a Trump property -- earning that property mentions in the media and the ability to tell potential clients that they might be able to interact with the president. And, despite his insistence on the campaign trail that he would avoid the links -- "I'm going to be working for you. I'm not going to have time to go play golf," he said in August -- he has made 13 visits to his own golf courses since becoming president, likely playing golf on at least 12 of those occasions.

7. And finally, in viral video news, the music video for "Mo Bounce," an insufferably infectious Iggy Azalea song (with very NSFW lyrics), is closing in on 10 million views on YouTube/Vevo since its release on Friday.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.