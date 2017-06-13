This Brilliant Trump-Inspired Strategy Could Make All Your Awful Meetings a Total Joy

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, June 13:

Lots going on in today's media scan -- only some of it is Russia-related (see Nos. 1 and 2, below) -- but I'm guessing you're maybe here for the meeting tip? In that case, skip ahead to No. 7. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. USA Today, among other media outlets, will be livestreaming Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee starting at 2:30 p.m. ET this afternoon. As Vox's Dara Lind notes, the stakes are particularly high for Sessions today because,

The possibility that Sessions failed to mention repeated contacts with the Russian ambassador in his vetting forms and confirmation hearings raises the possibility that it was a deliberate omission on Sessions's part -- which means he may have committed perjury when he testified under oath in his confirmation hearing that he'd had no contact with the Russian government.

2. A story getting major play on the homepage of The Daily Beast this morning: Marlow Stern's "Megyn Kelly Is Getting Played. And America Is the Big Loser" (subhead: "Her sit-down interviews with contemptible trolls Vladimir Putin and Alex Jones are ratings grabs, pure and simple -- grieving Sandy Hook parents be damned").

+ "JPMorgan Chase Pulls Megyn Kelly Ads Over Interview With Alex Jones," per Variety.

3. "Less than a year after Condé Nast relaunched Style.com as a fashion e-commerce site, the company is closing the business and forging a new strategic partnership with Farfetch," reports Vikram Alexei Kansara of The Business of Fashion. "Style.com will discontinue operations, effective immediately, and the site's URL will redirect to Farfetch.com. Farfetch has acquired Style.com's trademark, intellectual property and customer database."

4. Well done, Fortune!

McDonald's is using Snapchat to recruit young employees https://t.co/KRv1lAhgrp pic.twitter.com/PTrZg1H5Pj — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) June 13, 2017

5. Noted: The brutal, ceaseless PR crisis that is Uber right now has its own module on Recode's homepage under the package headline "Uber's culture crisis" -- with 43 stories published to date.

6. In a post titled "Comments Welcome at N.Y. Times, With Troll-Blocking Tech Tool," Bloomberg's Gerry Smith and Jeremy Kahn report,

The New York Times is using technology from an Alphabet Inc. unit to let online readers comment on more stories, betting that machine-learning software will make it easier to encourage civil debate while avoiding insults, abuse and trolling. Starting Tuesday, the newspaper will open the comments section to about one-fourth of its stories, up from 10 percent before, and the goal is to reach 80 percent by year-end.

7. And finally, remember when Dunder Mifflin's Michael Scott created a "Do Not Mock" list (see below) in a sensitivity-training meeting on NBC's "The Office"? Well, it turns out that for his meetings, the president of the United States has a sort of "Only Praise" list with just one thing on it: Donald Trump.

Imagine if all your meetings were about everybody in the room singing your praises -- kind of like a reverse roast. It would be the best meeting ever! (Well, for you, at least.)

See CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza's post titled "Donald Trump just held the weirdest Cabinet meeting ever," which is must-read not only for Cillizza's decription of said meeting but for his comically incredulous tone:

Once Trump finished touting his administration's accomplishments, he turned to several of his newly-minted Cabinet secretaries like Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Each of those Cabinet secretaries lavished praise on Trump, which he accepted without comment but with a broad smile. At first, I thought Trump was just going to have the new members of the Cabinet spend a few minutes praising him. NOPE! It soon became clear that Trump planned to have every Cabinet member speak. And when I say "speak" what I really mean is "praise Trump for his accomplishments, his foresight, his just being awesome."



You think I am exaggerating. I am not.

Read on for the rather astonishing thing that White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said to the president.

Cillizza notes that New York Senator Chuck Schumer didn't take long to parody Trump's cabinet meeting:

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

And on that note, I leave you with this classic clip from "The Office":

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, George Slefo, Laurel Wentz and Chen Wu for their roundup suggestions.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.