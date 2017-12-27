×
This New Trump Video From the Bad Lip Reading Channel Is Your Best Belated Christmas Present

By Published on .

Are you stuck at the office in between-Christmas-and-New-Year's limbo? Well, the Bad Lip Reading channel on YouTube (now up to 6.5 million subscribers, and closing in on one billion video views) has a special belated gift for you: "Christmas Is Here!" (subtitle: "A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump"), which it just posted this afternoon. Why after Christmas? Look, we're not going to look the gift horse in the mouth. And we don't think Donald Trump—and his special guests, including Melania Trump, Mike Pence and Disney's animatronic Donald Trump—would want you to either.

Spoiler alert: You're not going to be able to get the damn song in this video out of your head.

